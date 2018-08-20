Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Holdings Boosted by Quadrant Capital Management LLC

Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after acquiring an additional 23,230 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.47.

Shares of APD opened at $166.61 on Monday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 69.73%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

