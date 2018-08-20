Aigang (AIX) Achieves Market Cap of $599,654.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $599,654.00 and $42,609.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00274955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00152914 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00034622 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

Aigang launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,784,942 tokens. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

