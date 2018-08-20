Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Pwmco LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of A stock opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on A shares. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

