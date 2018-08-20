AES (AES) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.00

AES Corp (NYSE:AES)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 53427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. ValuEngine raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on AES and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised AES from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. AES’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AES by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,141,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in AES by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 568,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 409,823 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in AES by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 71,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,477,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,909,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AES by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AES (NYSE:AES)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

