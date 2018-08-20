Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 8,556 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $69.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.83 and a 1 year high of $69.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.