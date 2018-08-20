Advent Claymore Convertible Secrts &IFII (AGC) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Advent Claymore Convertible Secrts &IFII (NYSE:AGC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advent Claymore Convertible Secrts &IFII earned a daily sentiment score of 0.36 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 45.0787697202572 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AGC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 183,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,158. Advent Claymore Convertible Secrts &IFII has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $6.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities & Income Fund II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and non-convertible income-producing securities of any credit quality.

