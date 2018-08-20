Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/15/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/10/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.25.

8/6/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp to $25.00. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AMD reported stellar second-quarter results. Both revenues and earnings were up year over year, primarily due to better-than-expected growth in both the Computing and Graphics and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom business segments. Strong adoption of EPYC server processors is a growth driver. Further, the accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries primarily led to its impressive performance. AMD also provided an encouraging third-quarter revenue guidance. Moreover, increasing adoption of AI techniques and machine learning tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain are primarily responsible for driving GPU demand. AMD is benefiting from this demand. AMD’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are other positive. However, a highly leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition remains a concern.”

7/30/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/27/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

7/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $15.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

7/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

7/25/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/16/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/26/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AMD provides microprocessors (x86-based), chipsets, discrete GPUs and professional graphics. The accelerated adoption of the company’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries are key catalysts. Strong adoption of EPYC server processors is a growth driver. Increasing adoption of AI techniques and machine learning tools in industries like gaming, automotive and blockchain are primarily responsible for driving GPU demand. AMD is benefiting from this demand. Further, the company’s collaborations with Baidu, Amazon, Tencent, Microsoft and JD.com are other positive. However, few reports suggested a decline in cryptocurrency mining demand which could be negatively impacting the GPU market. Per Moore, the impact of sluggish cryptocurrency demand is likely to have a bigger impact on AMD’s business. Also, a highly leveraged balance sheet and stiff competition remains a concern.”

6/25/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,010,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,440,648. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $20.28. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 247.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08.

Get Advanced Micro Devices Inc alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 133,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $2,603,024.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,455,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,399,829.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 311,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $6,111,335.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,002,866 shares of company stock valued at $478,816,087. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after buying an additional 7,966,623 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,715,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,587,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,336,000 after buying an additional 6,269,500 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,473,000 after buying an additional 3,105,441 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,336,000 after buying an additional 6,225,267 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.