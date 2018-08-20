Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens reissued their hold rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $159.72 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.11. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Nigel Travis purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.70 per share, with a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.