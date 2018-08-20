Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Trims Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MED assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $155.17 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.50 and a 1 year high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $17,196,247.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

