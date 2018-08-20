AdCoin Trading Up 64.5% This Week (ACC)

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. AdCoin has a total market cap of $254,048.00 and $281.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. During the last week, AdCoin has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000688 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000388 BTC.

AdCoin Profile

AdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 71,544,111 coins and its circulating supply is 6,551,628 coins. The official website for AdCoin is www.getadcoin.com . AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdCoin Coin Trading

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

