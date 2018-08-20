Accuvest Global Advisors Has $2.53 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 37.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

GSLC stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $57.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.