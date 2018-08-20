Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 15,222 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 18,792.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,303 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6,587.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 196,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 193,140 shares during the last quarter. 37.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert G. Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $711,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LVS stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nomura lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

