Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Decreased by Price Wealth Management Inc.

Price Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,132,000 after purchasing an additional 153,734 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in Accenture by 4.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,503,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,833,000 after purchasing an additional 223,617 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 14,894.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $309,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $321,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,865,112 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $164.89 on Monday. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $127.26 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

