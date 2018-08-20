Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Million

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to post sales of $2.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $830,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 248.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year sales of $11.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $12.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $49.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $45.31 million to $51.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 67.75% and a negative net margin of 1,405.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $267,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $4,110,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 33.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

