Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB) Stock

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Financial Network alerts:

NYSE:FSB opened at $39.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $40.30.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 19.27%. sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSB shares. ValuEngine cut Franklin Financial Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In other news, Director Henry W. Jr. Brockman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $93,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,293. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $143,985.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,107 shares of company stock valued at $534,849 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Financial Network Profile

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides various banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. The company's deposit products include demand, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, municipal deposits, savings, and deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.