Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,971 SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMHI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 79.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 36.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of SEACOR Marine by 28.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEACOR Marine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SMHI opened at $20.76 on Monday. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 21.65%.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SEACOR Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEACOR Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.