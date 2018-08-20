Abbott Laboratories (ABT) vs. Endocyte (ECYT) Head to Head Analysis

Abbott Laboratories (NASDAQ: ECYT) and Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Endocyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 3.13% 15.30% 6.68% Endocyte -69,330.66% -30.87% -29.67%

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endocyte has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Endocyte shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Endocyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Endocyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $27.39 billion 4.15 $477.00 million $2.50 25.89 Endocyte $70,000.00 17,942.56 -$55.06 million ($1.00) -17.94

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Endocyte. Endocyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Abbott Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Endocyte does not pay a dividend. Abbott Laboratories pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Abbott Laboratories has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Abbott Laboratories and Endocyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 3 15 0 2.83 Endocyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Endocyte has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.06%. Given Endocyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endocyte is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Endocyte on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. Its Diagnostic Products segment offers core laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automates the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detects and measures infectious agents; cartridges for blood analysis; benchtop systems and rapid tests in the areas of infectious diseases; molecular point-of-care test systems for influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test systems, as well as remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The company's Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. Its Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation Products segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company also provides blood and flash glucose monitoring systems, including test strips, sensors, data management decision software, and accessories for people with diabetes. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company's products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

