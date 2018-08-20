Aaron’s (AAN) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.13

Headlines about Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aaron’s earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 48.2708284062456 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Loop Capital raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.73.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $50.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.69%.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,457,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $96,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,518.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,165. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

