9,717 Shares in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 9,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 102.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 26,655 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter valued at $2,355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Brian A. Deck bought 1,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.92 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 49,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,626.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. ValuEngine upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 price objective on John Bean Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25. John Bean Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.81 and a fifty-two week high of $122.65.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $491.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, tests, installs, and services products and systems for the food and beverage, and air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing solutions, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

