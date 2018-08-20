$862.80 Million in Sales Expected for Crane Co. (CR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will report $862.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $843.90 million to $894.00 million. Crane posted sales of $695.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. DA Davidson set a $111.00 price target on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

In other Crane news, VP Curtis A. Baron, Jr. sold 5,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $472,433.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,990.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 6,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $591,074.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,285.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $7,204,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crane by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Crane by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,218. Crane has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 30.91%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

