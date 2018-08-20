859,982 Shares in Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 859,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,671,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $65,879,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 86.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 90,461 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $4,235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.19.

NYSE ATUS opened at $17.50 on Monday. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. Altice USA’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

