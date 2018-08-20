82,900 Shares in State Street Corp (STT) Acquired by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in State Street by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,248,000 after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 813,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,073,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,898,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $84.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. State Street Corp has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on State Street from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

In other news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George E. Sullivan sold 1,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.18, for a total value of $134,002.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,893.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,777 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

