$78.72 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to announce $78.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.63 million and the highest is $80.81 million. Regional Management posted sales of $69.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $308.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.01 million to $315.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $359.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $342.87 million to $375.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.73 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 11.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RM shares. TheStreet cut Regional Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regional Management from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Regional Management news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 14,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $523,496.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 618,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Regional Management by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,407 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 46,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regional Management stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. 38,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,939. The company has a current ratio of 47.26, a quick ratio of 47.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.01. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $37.21.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

