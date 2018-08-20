7,735 Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 332,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,586,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 32,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $307,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,976. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRT stock opened at $129.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $106.41 and a 1 year high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $224.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $140.00 price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.