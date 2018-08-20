$71.90 Million in Sales Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (III) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) will announce $71.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.01 million to $73.00 million. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock reported sales of $68.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will report full year sales of $284.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.06 million to $285.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $299.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $293.88 million to $304.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock.

Get Information Services Group Inc. Common Stock alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on III shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,381,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 33.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the period. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of -0.16. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.