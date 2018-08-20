6,676 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,470,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,910,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,273,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 440,102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 672,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 213,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $33.80 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.07 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

