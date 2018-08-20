$63.05 Million in Sales Expected for Eros International plc (EROS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eros International plc (NYSE:EROS) to post sales of $63.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Eros International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.20 million and the lowest is $59.90 million. Eros International reported sales of $60.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eros International will report full-year sales of $301.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $302.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $359.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $359.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eros International.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $71.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Eros International had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on EROS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eros International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eros International in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Eros International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eros International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eros International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eros International by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EROS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,021. The company has a market cap of $746.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eros International has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, co-produces, acquires, and distributes Indian films in various formats worldwide. The company distributes its film content through various distribution channels, such as theatrical, which includes multiplex chains and stand-alone theaters; television syndication that comprises satellite television broadcasting, cable television, and terrestrial television; and digital and ancillary that includes music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television, video on demand, and Internet channels, as well as Eros Now online entertainment service.

