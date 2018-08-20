5,012 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Purchased by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,904,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 133,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.51.

ATVI stock opened at $69.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

