$5.60 Million in Sales Expected for American River Bankshares (AMRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will report $5.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. American River Bankshares reported sales of $5.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $22.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.90 million to $22.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 million.

AMRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Ziegler acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,854 shares in the company, valued at $409,010.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $15.60 on Monday. American River Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $91.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

