$5.47 Million in Sales Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) will post $5.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $6.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $23.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $25.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $121.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $100.90 million to $152.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on AERI. ValuEngine downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. HC Wainwright set a $78.00 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $86.00 price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, insider Casey C. Kopczynski sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $135,806.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,755,027.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald D. Cagle purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,672.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,708 shares of company stock worth $17,730,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4,034.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 439,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 429,272 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,685,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,049,000 after buying an additional 246,686 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 524.7% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 281,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 236,524 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,095,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after buying an additional 221,582 shares during the period.

AERI stock opened at $63.95 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.