$5.12 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will post sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.15 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year sales of $20.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $20.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.82 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $22.70 billion to $22.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $234,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $2,450,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 478,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,427,515.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 42,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.80.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

