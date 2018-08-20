43,904 Shares in Murphy Oil Co. (MUR) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 43,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,096,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,521,000 after purchasing an additional 287,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Murphy Oil by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 539,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,312,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.62 and a beta of 2.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -769.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

