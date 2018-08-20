4,013 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Purchased by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,221,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,154,000 after buying an additional 15,932,771 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33,282.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,941,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,309,000 after buying an additional 5,923,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $232,626,000. HealthCor Management L.P. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 464.2% during the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,720 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 175.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,524,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,393 shares of company stock worth $25,235,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

