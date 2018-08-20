39,639 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $997,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $783,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $26.15 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1113 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.