38,147 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 38,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $5,882,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $60.89 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

