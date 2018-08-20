$359.10 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Corp (EXTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will post $359.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.20 million and the highest is $360.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $327.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $343.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.75 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,333,000 after purchasing an additional 244,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 49.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 715,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 237,681 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 221,808 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 498,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 163,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter valued at $4,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

EXTN traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.71. 2,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,357. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.95 and a beta of 0.92. Exterran has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

