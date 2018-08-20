307,331 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) Acquired by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 307,331 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,000. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Perficient at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 173.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Perficient by 94.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Perficient by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,065 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Perficient by 441.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,847 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 101.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 6,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $171,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $107,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,736.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,482. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Perficient had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. BidaskClub lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

