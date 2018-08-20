2,700 Shares in GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Purchased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG opened at $101.34 on Monday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $121.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLPG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

