230,020 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,059,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Booz Allen Hamilton as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 253,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Drexel Hamilton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $712,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $78,710.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 369,600 shares of company stock worth $16,619,672. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $49.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.00% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

