2,000 Shares in Chemed Co. (CHE) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 28,358.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 156,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 155,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chemed by 175.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,018,000 after acquiring an additional 130,719 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,996,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,841,000 after acquiring an additional 64,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,692,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $318.20 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $186.09 and a 1 year high of $335.99. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. Chemed had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $441.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.27, for a total value of $6,123,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,119,714.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.13, for a total transaction of $65,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,320.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,269,496. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

