$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $10.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $10.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.36 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $211,185.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,874,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $857,773,000 after buying an additional 2,517,481 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,648,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $585,127,000 after buying an additional 132,772 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,380,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $361,697,000 after buying an additional 241,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,205,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after buying an additional 198,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,426,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $191,045,000 after buying an additional 341,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

