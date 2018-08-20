$2.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) will report earnings of $2.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Express Scripts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.51. Express Scripts reported earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Express Scripts will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express Scripts.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESRX shares. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 price target on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Express Scripts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

Shares of ESRX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.00. 3,973,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,358,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. Express Scripts has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30.

In other Express Scripts news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Express Scripts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 89,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,509,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

