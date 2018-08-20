$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for First Data Corp (FDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) to announce $2.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for First Data’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. First Data reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Data will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. First Data’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

FDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on First Data from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.12.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $6,780 and have sold 157,141 shares worth $3,618,881. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Data in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in First Data in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in First Data in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,432,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Data has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Data (NYSE:FDC)

