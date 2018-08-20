19,290 Shares in Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Starbucks by 78,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,135 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5,627.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 877,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $50,799,000 after purchasing an additional 862,195 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,636,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $781,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 18.87%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Starbucks to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $66.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

