180 Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTL. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 118.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centurylink stock opened at $23.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Glen F. Post III sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $27.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Centurylink from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Centurylink from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

