180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (F)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,619 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,250.1% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.91. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $98,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

