180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 6.3% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 571,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,243,000 after acquiring an additional 33,913 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in Allegion by 428.5% in the second quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,219,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 988,781 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 5.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,450,000 after buying an additional 55,592 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $89.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 91.38% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

