$17.23 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) to post sales of $17.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.20 million. CytomX Therapeutics reported sales of $24.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $73.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.50 million to $104.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $77.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $59.90 million to $104.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.84% and a negative net margin of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $50,882.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,843.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,928 shares in the company, valued at $201,415.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,577 shares of company stock worth $692,875 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTMX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,232. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.04.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

