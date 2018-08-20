163,096 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF) Acquired by First Trust Bank Ltd.

First Trust Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 163,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 11.3% of First Trust Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd.

NYSE JEF opened at $23.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.21. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $911.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.70 million. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

