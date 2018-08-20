127,485 Shares in Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Purchased by North Fourth Asset Management LP

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 127,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 1.1% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $35.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $616.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Boyd Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

